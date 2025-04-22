Kesari Chapter 2: Director Karan Singh Tyagi on Akshay Kumar's 'f*ck you' in historical drama; 'the whole point was...'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's recent release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, is making headlines for all the right reasons. The film, which hit the theaters on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday, is receiving positive reviews. In the movie, Akshay is seen using the word 'f*ck you' towards the end for the Britishers. Now, director Karan Singh Tyagi, who made his directorial debut with this film, has opened up on the f-word and shared that it was meant to boldly confront the British for their actions.

Advertisement

In an interview with Filme Shilmy, Kesari Chapter 2 director Karan Singh Tyagi said, "It was very important to have the f*ck you in the film. Because for us, the whole point was to look Britishers in the eye and say f*ck you for what they have done. That was the courage we imbibed from Sankaran Nair's story, and that is the courage which we wanted to depict."

When asked about the historical accuracy of the phrase, the filmmaker clarified that it dates back to the 16th century, adding that thorough research and consultations with historians were conducted to verify it.

Earlier, at the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar also addressed his use of the F-word in the film. He pointed out that the word "slave" carried a much deeper insult. The actor also questioned why audiences focused on the profanity while overlooking the far more powerful phrase, "you are still a slave," which he felt was the ultimate humiliation.

Advertisement

Akshay added that, in context, even an act as extreme as being shot would have felt less significant than being called a slave during such a time.

Meanwhile, Kesari: Chapter 2 is based on the life of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Empire in the pre-independence era. It also features R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in the pivotal roles. It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and Adar Poonawalla. The film draws inspiration from the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire: One Man's Fight For The Truth.

ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2: 5 things to know about R. Madhavan’s Neville McKinley, British representative against Akshay Kumar’s C. Sankaran Nair in period drama