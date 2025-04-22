Kesari vs Kesari 2 First Tuesday India Box Office: Comparing collections of two Akshay Kumar-led films

Kesari vs Kesari 2 1st Tuesday India Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Kesari Chapter 2, is currently running in theaters, also starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday and backed by Dharma Productions. The film is witnessing a moderately well enough trend on the ground, even though its box office performance has proven to be lower than the initial expectations. Let’s compare the film’s Day 5 net to see how it is performing compared to its prequel, Kesari, from 2019.

Kesari vs Kesari 2 box office collection

When we look back at the 2019 release, we find out that the 2019 release, Kesari had a much better box office performance due to being much more commercialized than its sequel. The film took an opening of Rs 21 crore on Thursday, resulting in a four-day extended opening weekend net of Rs 78.50 crore. Further moving on to its Tuesday net, it collected Rs 7 crore net, taking its 6-day total to Rs 93.50 crore.

As of Kesari Chapter 2, the opening weekend of the film sits way lower at a total of Rs 29 crore in India net. This A-rated courtroom drama garnered highly positive reviews, helping it grow at the box office with an estimated Tuesday net of Rs 5 crore. The five-day domestic total of Kesari 2 now stands at Rs 38.25 crore net.

With the above analysis of both the films from their initial weeks, Kesari obviously remains the higher grosser out of the two in its first week and most probably in the lifetime run as well. This box office collection also brings in footfalls, where Kesari once again reigns over its sequel.

As for Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, the present daily trend of the film remains way better than its prequel. With the growing word-of-mouth supporting this latest release, the film didn’t see as big of a drop on Monday as Kesari did compared to their respective opening days.

Even when we consider the later coming weekdays, Kesari saw a 15 percent drop from Monday to Tuesday, while Kesari 2 is on a rising trend, experiencing 17 percent growth on weekdays. As the latter is a less commercialized A-rated courtroom drama rather than a big-scale action-filled venture, it falters behind in numbers, or else the film had chances to stand out over its prequel in terms of economics.

