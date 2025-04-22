POLL RESULT: Fans have chosen their favorite weekend watch that kept them hooked; can you guess?

Last weekend was quite interesting, with some amazing films and web series that were released, which helped make our Saturdays and Sundays even better. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to see which film or series has excited audiences the most. The result is now out. Can you guess which one won? Well, the answer is quite predictable as it is Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2.

Pinkvilla conducted a poll on April 18 to see which film or series has the audience most excited for the weekend. The options were Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan’s Kesari Chapter 2, Babil Khan led Logout, and Monika Panwar and Rajat Kapoor starrer Khauf.

Kesari Chapter 2 won with 69.57%, followed by Logout with 21.74% votes. Khauf received just 8.70% of the votes.

Now, coming to the winning film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, it stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He plays the role of C. Sankaran Nair in the film. Apart from him, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan also played key roles in it.

The Akshay Kumar-led film is inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire. Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual successor to the 2019 release Kesari and is based on the untold story of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. The film hit the theaters on April 18, 2025, on the occasion of Good Friday, and is receiving positive reviews.

Meanwhile, Logout features late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, in the lead role. He plays the role of an influencer who aims to hit the 10 million followers, but things take an unexpected turn when an obsessed fan steals his phone and begins to control everything.

It is directed by Amit Golani and has been screened at some of the biggest international festivals, including Melbourne and Stuttgart. Logout, penned by Biswapati Sarkar, also stars Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair in pivotal roles.

The Babil Khan-led film premiered on Zee5 from April 18, 2025.

