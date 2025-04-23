Ajith Kumar’s recent picture celebrates his winning streak at three consecutive 24H Series endurance motorsport events

Ajith Kumar has set an example for many to look up to, both as a talented actor and a top-tier racer. The 53-year-old Tamil icon made headlines by securing three wins at the 24H racing series, held across Dubai, Portugal, Italy, and Belgium.

Recently, his team—Ajith Kumar Racing—shared a picture of the actor proudly showcasing the three trophies he won at each of these events.

Check it out here:

The caption to the picture read, “Every win is a reminder — of perseverance, the passion, and the path. Thank you.”

For those unaware, Ajith Kumar has displayed unwavering grit and dedication on the racetrack with each of his wins. Interestingly, the actor encountered accidents during each of these performances.

However, his strength and resilience saw him emerge unscathed every time, earning admiration and praise from millions of fans.

Coming back to his film front, Padma Shri recipient Ajith Kumar delivered a smashing hit at the box office with his recent release Good Bad Ugly. The Tamil actioner, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead role alongside Arjun Das, Prasanna, and others.

In terms of box office performance, GBU has outperformed all of Ajith’s previous hits, raking in impressive numbers across various regional markets.

The movie, which showcased Ajith Kumar in several strikingly different looks, has garnered attention and praise for its massy appeal—something fans hadn’t seen from the actor in a while.

In addition, Ajith is reportedly set to reunite with director Adhik Ravichandran for another project. There’s also buzz that he may collaborate with Dhanush, this time with the latter taking the director’s seat for an upcoming film.

