After Bhooth Bangla and Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan to join hands with Saif Ali Khan for THIS exciting project?

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is all set for his upcoming films Bhooth Bangla and Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of these films. Now, as per a report, he will next collaborate with Saif Ali Khan for the Hindi remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Oppam. As per the report, he will play the blind man in it.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Saif Ali Khan said, “Yes, I am doing a film with Priyadarshan next. I play a blind guy. Very exciting.” This will mark the first collaboration between Saif and Priyadarshan. The portal also stated that it won’t be a comedy genre movie, which Priyadarshan is known for, but a thriller.

The filmmaker told the portal, “I’ve always liked Saif’s screen presence. I was waiting for something suitable to do with him.”

Meanwhile, a report in Mid-day stated that the film might be the Hindi remake of Oppam, starring Mohanlal in the lead. It was also directed by Priyadarshan and, as per reports, was inspired by Korean film Blind and Martin Scorsese’s Cape Fear.

For the unversed, Mohanlal played the role of a blind man in Oppam.

On the work front, Priyadarshan is currently busy shooting for Akshay Kumar-led Bhooth Bangla. He is also filming the third instalment of Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins. Apart from him, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor and more. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Fighter director Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their Marflix production.

Written by Sumit Aroraa, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins will premiere on Netflix on April 25. The storyline follows a jewel thief hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the iconic Red Sun diamond, which leads to a deadly game of deception.

