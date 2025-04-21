Kesari 2 Box Office Day 4: Akshay Kumar starrer holds reasonably on Monday; nets Rs 4.25 crore

Kesari 2 Box Office Day 4: Kesari 2 is the latest big A-lister starrer film, led by Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday as its primary star cast. It is a period courtroom drama helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi under the banner of Dharma Productions. Today, the film completed its Monday test with a reasonable hold at the box office, collecting Rs 4-4.50 crore on Day 4.

With the end of Day 4, this courtroom drama has moved past its opening weekend in theaters into the weekdays. With a Good Friday release, the film took an opening of Rs 7.50 crore (India net) on Day 1, followed by a growth to Rs 10 crore on Day 2 and further to Rs 11.50 crore on Day 3. With the addition of Day 4, its current total stands at Rs 33.25 crore. The drop from Friday is under 50 percent and what must not be ignored is that Friday without the holiday factor is just around Rs 5.50 crore.

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 7.50 crore Day 2 Rs 10 crore Day 3 Rs 11.50 crore Day 4 Rs 4.25 crore Total Rs 33.25 crore

The film didn’t perform as well as the trade had hoped during its opening weekend, based on the rave reviews it got. Despite the low performance, Kesari 2 is receiving positive reviews from all over, which helped it sustain at the box office on Monday and might continue to support it during the weekdays to follow.

This latest Akshay Kumar movie has faced many hurdles in its run so far. Aside from being an A-rated, less commercialised courtroom drama, the film barely benefited from any pre-release hype. It is attracting a major part of its audience primarily from big multiplexes in tier 1 cities. This audience is now helping the film see a realistically good demand at the ticket windows. In the upcoming weekdays, strong word-of-mouth is expected to support this Akshay Kumar film and help it achieve better numbers.

