POLL RESULT: Fans vote for THIS Akshay Kumar character as their favorite from past 10 years

A couple of days ago, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking fans to vote for their favorite Akshay Kumar character from the past decade. In the poll, the voters were given five options, and among them, cinephiles showered love on Kumar’s portrayal of C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2 and made it victorious. Check out the poll result!

In the poll, nearly 33% of people voted for Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of C. Sankaran Nair in the recently released movie, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical courtroom drama is inspired by the life of the Indian lawyer and statesman who played a key role in the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In the second position was DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who received the love of more than 27% of people. For the unknown, Khiladi Kumar played the role of the dedicated cop in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The mass entertainer also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and more in key roles.

For the third position in the trending poll, there is a tie between Lakshmi Kant Chauhan in Pad Man and Rakesh Dhawan in Mission Mangal. Around 16% of people were in favor of making these two iconic characters of Akshay win the poll.

For the unknown, the senior Bollywood actor was seen as Lakshmi Kant Chauhan, inspired by the life and struggles of social activist and entrepreneur, Arunachalam Muruganantham. The commercially hit movie, helmed by R. Balki, also features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

In 2019, Kumar graced the big screens and impressed the audience with his portrayal of Rakesh Dhawan in Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal. The movie narrates how a handful of Indian scientists contribute to the success of India's first interplanetary expedition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has multiple projects lined up. He will be next seen in Housefull 5, followed by Jolly LLB 3. He also has Bhooth Bangla and Hera Pheri 3 on the cards.

