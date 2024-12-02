Year Ender 2024: 10 Best Tamil films; Amaran, Maharaja, The Greatest of All Time, and more

In 2024, Tamil cinema gave us some of the best movies across different genres. From crime dramas to intense thrillers, filmmakers left no stone unturned to keep us entertained throughout the year. As we move forward to 2025, let us take a step behind and go through some of the best Tamil films of 2024 that left a mark on the audiences.

10 best Tamil films of 2024

1. Maharaja

Release date: June 14, 2024

Ratings: 8.5/10 on IMDb

Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, is one of the best Tamil movies of 2024. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the movie revolves around the life of a single father who works at a local salon. One day, some miscreants barge into his home and turn his life upside down. He further registers a case at the police station and seeks justice in his own way. While the first half of the film left everyone confused, the climax scene left viewers in shock. If you haven't watched this movie, then stream it online on Netflix.

2. The Greatest of All Time

Release date: September 5, 2024

Ratings: 5.8/10 on IMDb

The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), starring Thalapathy Vijay, was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2024. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie follows the life of a secret agent who retires after his son tragically dies in an accident. Years later, he discovers his son is alive and abducted by some goons. He further goes on a mission to save his family from an unknown threat lurking nearby. This film is also available to watch on Netflix.

3. Amaran

Release date: October 31, 2024

Ratings: 8.5/10 on IMDb

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, is based on the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The movie follows his journey in the Indian Army and the sacrifices he made for his nation. Not only that, but the Rajkumar Periasamy directorial also reflects on his love story with wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese. This film was praised by the audiences and became one of the biggest hits of Tamil cinema. For those who haven't watched Amaran, you can stream it from December 5 on Netflix.

4. Meiyazhagan

Release date: September 27, 2024

Ratings: 8.4/10 on IMDb

If you like lighthearted dramas, then do watch Meiyazhagan. The film, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, starts slow but picks up pace in the first half itself. The movie narrates the story of a middle-aged man who returns to his town after years. Initially hesitant, he begins to recall all his fond memories of the place. He also meets with a chirpy man who keeps him entertained with his casual attitude. If you haven't watched it yet, then stream it on Netflix.

5. Vaazhai

Release date: August 23, 2024

Ratings: 7.8/10 on IMDb

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Vaazhai is a children's drama film based on real-life events. The movie revolves around the life of a young boy who is a laborer in a banana plantation. Despite being a bright student, he is forced to work in the field and compromise with his studies to make ends meet. This film will surely leave you in tears during the climax scene.

6. Raayan

Release date: July 26, 2024

Ratings: 6.5/10 on IMDb

Raayan marked a milestone in Dhanush's career as it was his 50th film as an actor and second as a director. The movie narrates the story of a brother who works day and night for the sake of his family. However, after being betrayed by his own brothers, he and his sister decide to take revenge on them. If you haven't watched this action drama in theaters, then stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

7. Aranmanai 4

Release date: May 3, 2024

Ratings: 5.1/10 on IMDb

Directed by Sundar, Aranmanai 4 featured Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna as the main leads. The horror drama film received mixed to positive reviews from the viewers. However, it turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024 after collecting over Rs 100 crore at the box office. If you like horror comedy movies, then do watch Aranmanai 4 on Disney+ Hotstar or JioCinema.

8. Lubber Pandhu

Release date: September 20, 2024

Ratings: 8.2/10 on IMDb

Lubber Pandhu is a sports drama film directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. The star cast of the movie includes Harish Kalyan, Swasika, and several others in prominent roles. The movie follows the lives of Gethu and Anbu, who are known as gully cricket rivals. However, the story takes a U-turn when Anbu falls in love with Gethu's daughter. This film is also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

9. Andhagan

Release date: August 9, 2024

Ratings: 6.8/10 on IMDb

If you are a fan of crime thriller movies, then do watch Thiagarajan's Andhagan. This film is the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun. It follows the story of a visually impaired man who works as a piano player. Little does anyone know that he just pretends to be blind. However, his life turns upside down when a woman makes him blind after she learns his truth. This film is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Vettaiyan

Release date: October 10, 2024

Ratings: 7.3/10 on IMDb

Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, hit the big screens during the occasion of Dussehra. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. The film earned mixed reviews from viewers but still managed to collect over Rs 250 crore at the box office. If you haven't watched this action drama in theaters, then you can watch it anytime on Amazon Prime Video.

Which one of these best Tamil films of 2024 have you watched? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

