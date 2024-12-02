Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani to raise the stakes in YRF’s Spy Universe with their roles in Alpha and War 2

Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani fans are in for a treat as they have Alpha and War 2 respectively in the pipeline. It won’t be wrong to say that the beloved spy universe is going to get a major boost with these powerhouses of talents leading the most anticipated films of Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt who will be soon seen in Alpha adds a fresh and intriguing element to the spy universe. The actress, known for her stellar performances, promises a role that could redefine her career as she steps into the world of espionage and action. Given her track record of bringing strong women characters on screen, the intensity of her character will be worth watching alongside Sharvari.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani’s foray into this spy universe is another exciting casting announcement of recent times. She will be seen performing high-octane action sequences in the espionage action and drama. The excitement around the intensity she will bring to the spy universe as a new character in the spy saga is already palpable.

Notably, Shiv Rawail’s directorial Alpha was announced earlier this year in July. Alia and Sharvari shared the teaser on their Instagram handles, announcing the highly-awaited collaboration with Aditya Chopra’s spy universe backed by Yash Raj Films.

While fans have been waiting for the film with bated breath, it has also been announced that it will have a grand theatrical release on December 25, 2025, during the Christmas holiday. In addition to this, the film will also be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, War 2 which will be the sixth film in the YRF’s spy universe features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Ayan Mukerji has taken over the franchise from Siddharth Anand, who directed the first installment released in 2019. We’ve earlier informed you that the film is set to hit the big screen during the Independence Day 2025 weekend.

With the arrival of Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani into the spy world, the stakes are higher than ever for the audiences. The two solid and powerhouse performers are set to bring fresh dynamics to the spy universe, making 2025 a landmark year for Bollywood's espionage thrillers. Are you excited to see them shine on-screen?

