Hrithik Roshan finally meets his ardent fan 'Jadu' camping outside his home for 4 days; don’t miss his GF Saba Azad’s reaction

Hrithik Roshan met one of his biggest fans and treated him with the most memorable Diwali and Halloween gift this week. A fan had been camping outside the actor’s house for the past few days, and finally the actor met and clicked a picture with him as well.

An ardent fan of Hrithik Roshan from Faridabad was camping outside the actor’s home in Mumbai for the past few days. Interestingly, the fan recreated the iconic alien from Hrithik’s 2003 film, Koi Mil Gaya Jaadu’s look. Known as jadu_boy79 on Instagram, the fan had been sharing a series of videos documenting his journey to meet the star on his social media platform.

In one of the videos, he mentioned that he cycled all the way from Faridabad to Mumbai, covering a distance of 14,000 km in 22 days. He patiently waited outside Hrithik’s home for four days, and finally, his resilience paid off as he finally spotted Roshan leaving his home with his girlfriend Saba Azad.

In the video, we can see the Agneepath actor call the fan over to his car and pose for a quick photo. While Saba looked quite surprised, Hrithik acknowledged the fan with a sweet smile. "जादू मिला अपने ( रोहित Mehra ) ऋतिक रोशन se @hrithikroshan ( जय श्री राम ) ," the post was captioned. He also added the title track of the movie in the background.

Reacting to the post, several internet users dropped congratulatory messages, hyping up the fan. A user wrote, "Waaah mere bhai ka spna pura ho gya wowwww," another user commented, "Mahnat rang lai," while a third netizen stated, "Jadu ne apna Jadu kar dikhaya great and congratulations," and another user exclaimed, "Finally Mil Gya Bhai Ko. God Bles"

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer Koi Mil Gaya was released in 2003. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie narrates the story of an alien, Jadoo, who lands accidentally on the earth from his spaceship. The heartwarming tale of friendship between Jadoo and Rohit was immensely loved by the fans.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

