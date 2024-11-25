Vicky Kaushal in on a roll, signing on with some of the biggest and most celebrated directors of Hindi Cinema. While he is gearing up for the release of Laxman Utekar-directed Chhaava in the first quarter 2025, the actor is presently shooting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Pinkvilla recently reported that Vicky Kaushal is collaborating with Amar Kaushik on his next after Stree 2 titled Mahavatar. And now, we have another exclusive information on Vicky Kaushal’s line up.

According to sources close to the development, Vicky Kaushal is locked to play the leading man in Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial. “Vicky was in conversation with Rajkumar Hirani for the last few months and has signed the dotted lines for his directorial which is at present in the scripting stage. The film rolls in 2026 once he wraps up shooting for the Amar Kaushik-directed Mahavatar,” revealed a source close to the development.

Rajkumar Hirani is presently shooting for his digital debut with Vikrant Massey, and will then move on-to the scripting of his next for the big screen. “It’s a special project and Rajkumar Hirani will extensively work on the script before taking it on floors in 2026,” the source added. With the latest addition of Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky has packed a punch having a line-up in place working with some of the top names of film industry.

“After Laxman Utekar, Vicky is set to switch from Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Amar Kaushik and Rajkumar Hirani. Apart from these 3, he is in talks with two more top producers for multiple projects and we shall have clarity on his other projects shortly,” the source concluded.

Vicky was last seen in the Meghna Gulzar directed Sam Bahadur, which earned a little over Rs 90 crore at the box office in India. Earlier, Vicky made an extended appearance in two Rajkumar Hirani films - Sanju and Dunki. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

