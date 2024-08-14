Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, is one of the most popular films based on the Indian army in recent times. It is the perfect movie to watch on events like Independence Day, Republic Day, or any other occasion to ignite your patriotic spirit. If you’re searching for more movies like Uri, here is a list of stories that deserve a place on your watchlist.

7 movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike to spark your national pride:

1. Fighter

Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Rishabh Sawhney

Director: Siddharth Anand

Writer: Ramon Chibb, Siddharth Anand

Year of release: 2024

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Fighter is a recent aerial action film about the Indian Air Force and the challenges they encounter during their work. One of the movies like Uri, it is based on true events and contains references to the 2019 Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrike. It follows the story of officers Patty, Mini, Taj, and Bash and how they deal with the aftermath of a devastating terror attack.

2. Shershaah

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Biography/War/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Nikitin Dheer

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava

Year of release: 2021

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, is one of the most loved movies that pay tribute to the Indian soldiers. It is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, whose courage and sacrifice played a key role in winning the Kargil War of 1999. Just like Uri, it fills our hearts with respect for the brave soldiers who protect us every day.

3. Phantom

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif

Director: Kabir Khan

Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, Kausar Munir

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Drama

Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Vikas Kumar

Director: Abhishek Sharma

Writer: Saiwyn Quadras, Abhishek Sharma, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

5. Raazi

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Baby

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Year of release: 2015

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Lakshya

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: War/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Javed Akhtar

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

More about Uri: The Surgical Strike

Directed by Aditya Dhar, it stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and Kirti Kulhari.

Are there any other movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike that deepen your love for the country? Let us know in the comments below.

