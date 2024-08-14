movies like uri
Are you looking for movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike to watch this Independence Day? Check out these patriotic stories that will spark your love for your country.
Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, is one of the most popular films based on the Indian army in recent times. It is the perfect movie to watch on events like Independence Day, Republic Day, or any other occasion to ignite your patriotic spirit. If you’re searching for more movies like Uri, here is a list of stories that deserve a place on your watchlist.
7 movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike to spark your national pride:
1. Fighter
Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins
IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
Movie Genre: Action/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Rishabh Sawhney
Director: Siddharth Anand
Writer: Ramon Chibb, Siddharth Anand
Year of release: 2024
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Fighter is a recent aerial action film about the Indian Air Force and the challenges they encounter during their work. One of the movies like Uri, it is based on true events and contains references to the 2019 Pulwama attack and the Balakot airstrike. It follows the story of officers Patty, Mini, Taj, and Bash and how they deal with the aftermath of a devastating terror attack.
2. Shershaah
Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins
IMDb Rating: 8.3/10
Movie Genre: Biography/War/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Nikitin Dheer
Director: Vishnuvardhan
Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava
Year of release: 2021
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, is one of the most loved movies that pay tribute to the Indian soldiers. It is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, whose courage and sacrifice played a key role in winning the Kargil War of 1999. Just like Uri, it fills our hearts with respect for the brave soldiers who protect us every day.
3. Phantom
Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins
IMDb Rating: 5.9/10
Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif
Director: Kabir Khan
Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, Kausar Munir
Year of release: 2015
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
4. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
Running Time: 2 hours 9 mins
IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
Movie Genre: Action/Drama
Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Vikas Kumar
Director: Abhishek Sharma
Writer: Saiwyn Quadras, Abhishek Sharma, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh
Year of release: 2018
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5
5. Raazi
Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins
IMDb Rating: 7.7/10
Movie Genre: Drama/Thriller
Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Soni Razdan, Amruta Khanvilkar
Director: Meghna Gulzar
Writer: Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer
Year of release: 2018
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
6. Baby
Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Movie Genre: Action/Thriller
Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Danny Denzongpa
Director: Neeraj Pandey
Writer: Neeraj Pandey
Year of release: 2015
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
7. Lakshya
Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins
IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
Movie Genre: War/Drama
Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan
Director: Farhan Akhtar
Writer: Javed Akhtar
Year of release: 2004
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
More about Uri: The Surgical Strike
Directed by Aditya Dhar, it stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and Kirti Kulhari.
Are there any other movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike that deepen your love for the country? Let us know in the comments below.
