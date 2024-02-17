EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam reveals why shooting in Kashmir for Article 370 was a mix of many emotions

Yami Gautam is all set to return to the big screen after the super-hit success of OMG 2 with Article 370. The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, produced by Aditya Dhar and co-stars Priyamani. Ahead of the release of their ambitious film which hits the big screens on the 23rd of February 2024, the trio of Yami Gautam, Adiya Suhas Jambhale and Aditya Dhar graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs where they talked in length about how it was like to work on a film of this sort.

Yami Gautam Shares Why Shooting In Kashmir Was A Mix Of Emotions For Her

In the exclusive Pinkvilla interview curated by Himesh Mankad, Yami Gautam was asked about her experience of working on Article 370 in Kashmir. The actress answered saying, "As an actor, it was a mix of a lot of emotions. Of course I have not been raised there. Aditya is a Kashmiri Pandit. I am from Himachal. I would have had a little different point of view; like an outsider so to say. But having known him and his family, and hearing from his relatives, and so many stories first hand, I had mixed feelings."

Yami Gautam Reveals That Article 370 Was The First Film To Be Shot In Kashmir Downtown In Years

Continuing further, she said, "I was happy that we got to shoot in Kashmir. We are actually the first film that got to shoot in Kashmir downtown; And at the same time, I, Aditya and his brother located; I knew stories where somebody's house was there. Those burnt bricks are still there. I don't want to make it sound sad or make it a sad story but it's a mix of both feelings because you kind of get transported to those times and you imagine what it would be like at that point in time."

Watch the Pinkvilla Interview featuring the team of Article 370:

Yami Gautam Says She Is Happy With The Way Things Have Changed For The Better In Kashmir

Putting all that the people in Kashmir had to go through behind, Yami said, "But life goes on. You have to let go of the past and look at the future. The future looks bright, which is why we could go and shoot there. Which is why we could make this film. It is why a decision like that of Article 370 was taken". Yami talked to a few locals while shooting for the film and was happy to report that things are much better than what they were previously. Seeing the Indian flag in Kashmir elated her and overall, she described her experience of shooting Article 370 in Kashmir as satisfying.

Article 370 Releases In Theatres On 23rd February, 2024

Article 370 plays at a theatre near you from the 23rd of February, 2024. While you wait for the film, you can watch the full interview of the team of Article 370 on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

