7 years of Bareilly Ki Barfi: When Rajkummar Rao credited Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khuranna starrer for changing his ‘serious guy’ tag

Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. As Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi completes 7 years of release, we’re revisiting an old confession of the actor when he credited the film for changing his ‘serious guy image.’

Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kriti Sanon is celebrating 7 years of its release. Ever since then, the Stree 2 actor has been a part of various comedy films. Back in 2022, during the trailer launch of his dark comedy thriller Monica, O My Darling the actor had credited Bareilly Ki Barfi for changing his image as an actor from a “serious guy” to someone who can make the audience laugh with his comedy.

He said, "I got the tag of a serious guy because I was doing some serious films. But Bareilly Ki Barfi changed that for me. I didn’t even realize while doing the film that it is going to be such a revelation for the audience. I was doing it with utmost sincerity. I was doing it as a comedy. I was just reacting as my character would. I realized after Bareilly Ki Barfi that I enjoy doing comedies.”

Advertisement

He further recalled how Raj Nidimoru also spotted the funny side in his performances. When the filmmaker went to Rao’s house to narrate the story of Stree, the actor asked why he thought he was fit for the role.

Raj went on to share the filmmaker, telling him that there was humor in his performances. According to Nidimoru, there were moments in Shahid that he found funny. "It is very much in detail but I think your timing is very unique. So, I think you’ll be the best guy for the film,” he revealed.

Bareilly Ki Barfi talks about a free-spirited and tomboyish girl, Bitti whose life takes a dramatic turn when she runs away from home after another failed attempt at an arranged marriage. In her journey, she meets Rajkummar Rao’s Pritam Vidrohi and believes that he will accept her just as she is. The film was a both commercial and critical success.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s romantic birthday wish for ‘love of her life’ Saif Ali Khan proves they grew ‘quite well’ together; don’t miss her reaction to his Devara glimpse