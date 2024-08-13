Kriti Sanon calls false information written about her ‘incredibly irritating’ amid linkup rumors with Kabir Bahia: ‘It also impacts my family’

Kriti Sanon has had a great year with two successful releases-Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. Meanwhile, the actress expressed frustration with speculations and gossip articles written about her. The actress called them ‘incredibly irritating’ as she pointed out her concern over her family having to go through them. Notably, the Do Patti actress’ relationship rumors with millionaire Kabir Bahia have been swirling for quite some time now.

During a recent interview with Filmfare, Kriti Sanon was asked about her way of dealing with ‘gossip’ written about her. In response to this, the actress said, "When false negative information is published about me, it’s not just frustrating for myself but also impacts my family." She asserted her belief expressing that her family shouldn’t have to deal with the repercussions of something untrue.

"It’s particularly aggravating when random rumors, like me supposedly getting married, start circulating. Friends then message me assuming it’s true, and I have to clarify that it’s not," she said.

The actress also expressed disappointment over people who don’t even bother to verify facts before spreading stories on social media where, according to her, negativity spreads quickly. "Having to constantly correct these falsehoods is incredibly irritating and ends up being more bothersome than anything else," she further added.

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon celebrated her 34th birthday on July 27 in Greece. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon, musician Stebin Ben, and other friends. Several pictures and videos from their vacation surfaced online, where the Crew actress’ rumored beau Kabir Bahia’s presence caught everyone’s attention.

In addition to this, fans were also quick to notice Kriti and Kabir sporting the same shrug in pictures that went viral on the internet.

During the same interview, the actress also talked about an ideal partner in her life. The actress was asked, despite being a self-made woman, what a man could add to her life. In her response, the actress highlighted that one wants people who would positively contribute to their life. She shared that one aims to flourish in their presence, as they motivate and inspire you to become better and support you in your lowest moments.

The actress said, “You desire a partner who will be there for you when you return home, sharing both happy and sad moments.”

Kriti expressed that one’s achievements feel “meaningless” when they can’t be shared with someone. She also mentioned how having few stable relationships in the film industry could lead to a very lonely life. She talked about how bonds are formed on one film set but are gone after a few months. Kriti added, “Then it’s on to the next film and another ‘family.’ Everything feels temporary, so having constants in your life becomes crucial.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Do Patti, which will also mark her debut as a producer. It will be directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films.

Apart from Kriti, the film will star Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles. It has been shot in the mesmerizing and mysterious hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for this edge-of-the-seat thriller. It will get a direct digital release on Netflix soon.

Notably, according to the teaser, Kajol and Kriti will be essaying the roles of a cop and a femme fatale respectively.

