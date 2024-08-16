Stree 2: Kriti Sanon reviews Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘blockbuster’ film; ‘Laughed till my cheeks hurt’

Kriti Sanon has recently reviewed Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2. The actress who was also seen arriving for the first screening of the film along with Shraddha and Varun Dhawan is completely impressed by the horror-comedy. The actress dropped a long note to extend effusive praises to the entire cast of Stree 2.

Today, on Aug 16, a while back, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram stories and dropped the poster of Stree 2 featuring the entire star cast. Sharing an elaborate review of the film, the Do Patti actress wrote, "Absolutely Killed it! It’s a BLOCKBUSTER! It’s a laughter riot with superb performances and an outstanding climax! @amarkaushik kamaal kar diya yaar!! So proud #Dinoo @maddockfilms You guys are on a roll!"

She further hyped up Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana stating, "@rajkummar_rao you’re sooo good my friend and the chemistry of you 4 @pankajtripathi @nowitsabhi @aparshakti_khurana is unmatchable! Laughed till my cheeks hurt!" she further added.

On a concluding note, she heaped praises on Shraddha Kapoor by expressing, "@shraddhakapoor that swag and the hero entry-I wanted to whistle!!" In response to this, Rajkummar shared Sanon’s review and expressed gratitude stating, "Thank you so much, Kriti"

Take a look

Kriti has been consistent in extending her support to the film. It was just a few days back that the makers had unveiled the track, Khoobsurat starring ‘Bediya’ Varun Dhawan and ‘Stree’ Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Varun had shared a hilarious edit that was about him taking ‘badla’ (revenge) from Kriti Sanon, who danced with Rajkummar in the song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from the film Stree (2018).

Amused by the edit, Kriti responded to Varun, saying, "Hahahhahaa.. see, that Haveli is where I got bitten! But I think you’ve forgotten who bit you on the bum!" Playfully calling him out for the new song, Kriti said, "Dhokebaaz! Stree no. 2 in ur life haan!"

The much-buzzed Stree 2 was released in the theaters on August 14. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film led by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurrana in the lead, the film has been receiving immense love from the audiences.