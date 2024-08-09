EXCLUSIVE: Bareilly Ki Barfi, Chhichhore and more; Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao open up about possible sequels

The Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror comedy flick Stree 2, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, which is slated to hit the silver screens on August 15th, has undoubtedly piqued the interest of cinephiles around the country.

For the unversed, Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Stree, and is the fourth installment in Maddock Films’ supernatural universe, along with Varun Dhawan’s Bhediyaa and Munjyaa. Talking to Pinkvilla ahead of the film’s release, lead actors Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor opened up about other movies from their filmography which could have possible sequels.

Answering the question about possible sequels, Rajkumar Rao mentioned that several people have told him they want to see a sequel to the 2017 film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. As soon as the Newton actor said the words, the audience roared in agreement. The actor said:

“A lot of people have told me that they want to see Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana part 2. So maybe Sattu can be back again as something else.”

Check out the full interview below:

Rajkumar Rao further added that he feels if not entire films, a lot of his characters can have sequel films of their own. He took the names of his characters from the 2020 film Ludo, and the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi as characters who could have spin-off films.

The actor said: “I think a lot of characters like Aloo from Ludo, too, setting that menu and being that hopeless romantic… He can have his own film. I feel Pritam Vidrohi can have his own story somewhere in Kanpur.”

Advertisement

As for Shraddha Kapoor, she mentioned that she wants to be a part of the sequel of the 2019 film Chhichhore. The OK Jaanu actress said: “Chhichhore kya film hai yaar (Chhichhore is such a wonderful film!) So I would say that if I would - Chhichore is a great film to be a part of.”

As mentioned earlier, Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film by the same name. The film, helmed by Amar Kaushik, features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and many more apart from the two lead actors. The film also has Varun Dhawan’s character Bhediya from the 2022 film making an appearance as well.

The musical duo Sachin-Jigar have composed the songs for the film, while Malayalam music composer Justin Varghese has composed the background score for the film. Jishnu Bhattacharjee and Hemanti Sarkar take care of the film’s cinematography and editing respectively.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stree 2 EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao reveals number of cameos in horror comedy; Shraddha Kapoor calls them ‘special’