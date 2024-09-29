7 Years of Judwaa 2: Varun Dhawan marks anniversary of his 2nd film with dad David Dhawan with hilarious PIC

Judwaa 2, featuring Varun Dhawan in dual roles, premiered in theaters on September 29, 2017. The film not only launched Dhawan into stardom but also became an instant success, marking its seventh anniversary today. To commemorate this milestone, Varun took to his Instagram Stories to share an unseen poster of his dual characters alongside his father and director, David Dhawan.

In the fan-shared image, Varun’s character from the film is seen posing with Dhawan, with one character playfully holding his stomach. It's undeniably cute and humorous!

Check out the picture here:

In a chat with PTI, Dhawan once mentioned that his father, David Dhawan, did not directly guide or discourage him from pursuing a career in acting. He recalled that his father encouraged him to follow his own aspirations and asked how he intended to become an actor.

According to Varun, as a supportive parent, David stood by him at every stage of his life, providing him with all the necessary resources and comfort. Dhawan shared that David never influenced him to do certain things and would never do that. The only thing that David told Varun is that in case he wanted to become an actor, he shouldn’t spoil his dad’s name.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Raj and DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Citadel: Honey Bunny teaser promises to take the audience on a ride filled with thrill, action, and heroism with a dash of 90s charm.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Samantha, and Kay Kay Menon, it also features Saqib Saleem and Sikandar Kher. It will be a part of the Citadel world, also featuring international stars like Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. It will be released on Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the action thriller Baby John, which is directed by Kalees. Also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff, the film will hit cinemas on December 25, 2024.

