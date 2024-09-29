Ananya Panday reveals her most favourite memory with Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor; Can you guess?

Actress Ananya Panday is preparing for the release of her upcoming film, CTRL. The movie centers on friendships and relationships, and she spoke about her real-life friends Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda. Recently, the actress shared one of her favorite memories with her girl gang, which involved dancing until 5 am.

In a chat with Humans of Bombay, when asked about her favorite memory with her girls, Panday revealed, “It’s constant, and any day I spend with them. But like last week, Navya and I were hanging out, and then suddenly, at around 5 in the morning, we had a Disney concert and started playing those old Camp Rock and Hannah Montana songs."

She added, ‘I think it’s just dancing with them because we all know the hook steps of all the songs, and we are all at different levels. Like, Navya is the pro; I know the dance steps, but I am not good at them. Shanya is only doing 'Sheila Ki Jawani,' and Suhana is just swinging her hands. So, yeah, dancing with them is my favourite."

Recently, Ananya mentioned in a chat with Filmygyan that she, Shanaya, and Suhana have a group called Charlie's Angels, while Navya is included in a group referred to as "Ananya's Fans," The four of them have grown up together and are frequently seen spending time together.

Advertisement

Ananya commended her best friends for maintaining their individuality despite having similar aspirations. She expressed her love for them as they are. In describing their personalities, she noted that Suhana is the most loving, Shanaya is very hardworking and sincere, and she described herself as a "full-on drama queen."

Ananya has consistently emphasized the significance of her friendship with Suhana, Shanaya, and Navya in her life. Earlier this year, in an interview with Femina India, she remarked that their friendship serves as her grounding source, making her feel normal and comfortable enough to be herself.

The Call Me Bae actress added that no one understands her like her girlfriends do, highlighting the empathy and sensitivity they provide, which she believes cannot be replaced in her life.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday shares she 'lacked training' for debut compared to her friends starting their career now; says 'They know how to deal with the media'