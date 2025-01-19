Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar grooving to Dil Chahta Hai on Javed Akhtar’s birthday is pure nostalgia; fans miss Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar is celebrating his 80th birthday today, i.e. on January 19, 2025. Ahead of his birthday, an intimate celebration was held in Khandala attended by the likes of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and more. One of the videos from the celebration brought a nostalgic wave as Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Shankar Mahadeva jammed on Dil Chahta Hai’s title track.

A video has taken the internet by storm that features Aamir Khan, singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan and Farhan Akhtar performing Dil Chahta Hai’s title track on Javed Akhtar’s birthday. The trio was seen bringing nostalgia and beautiful memories to the fans by adding a musical touch. The video shared by a fan page went viral on the internet in no time.

For the special occasion, Shankar wore a blue kurta and matching trousers, while the Sitaare Zameen Par actor exuded charm in a blue kurta and black pants. Farhan was seen in a printed beige kurta and pants. All of them were also seen grooving to the music. Shankar urged the audience to join them too.

Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar perform on Dil Chahta Hai

Several internet users reacted to the video with many going gaga over their performance, while a section of fans missed Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna. A user wrote, "Cult movie" another fan wrote, "the concert I wanna be near :(("

Advertisement

A fan asked, "Where is Akshay in this ?" and another fan admitted, "So missing Saif here." In addition to this, a user noted, "They are really giving each other space and respecting boundaries!! "

On Saturday, Urmila Matondkar shared a multi-picture post that featured Vidya Balan, Sunidhi Chauhan, Javed’s daughter Zoya Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shibani Dandekar among others being a part of the celebration.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001) is one of the most loved films of the Hindi film industry, celebrating romance and friendship. Written and directed by Farhan in his directorial debut, it featured Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in the key roles. It was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and released under the Excel Entertainment banner.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor giving 'acting tips' to Ravinder Jadeja is the unexpected yet coolest collab 2025 offered us