Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan sing together at Javed Akhtar's Birthday; Urmila Matondkar calls it ‘Absolute epic day’ as she joins celebrations

Javed Akhtar’s 80th birthday was a star-studded affair! Actress Urmila Matondkar, among the many attendees, shared a bunch of snaps from the get-together. The first picture showed the actress handing a beautiful flower bouquet to the birthday boy.

Another picture showed her greeting the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and then his actress and politician wife Jaya Bachchan. But the video that stole the limelight was that of everyone serenading the screenwriter and lyricist with a birthday song.

The video had several familiar faces including, Amir Khan, music composer Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan, and Sunidhi Chauhan, to name a few. It also featured Javed’s daughter Zoya and son Farhan, with his wife Shibani Dandekar

While everyone was clapping and singing Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye in honor of Javed’s milestone birthday, Amir Khan captured the special moment on his phone. Several clips and photos from the celebration have been circulating on social media. One of them was of Shankar Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar and megastar AamirKhan singing Dil Chahta Hai, the title song of their hit 2001 film. The song was written by Javed Sahab, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and performed by the 3 Idiots actor in the film.

Fans got carried away in a wave of nostalgia after watching and hearing the legends associated with the cult classic film, recreate the magic live. "This is sheer nostalgia," one fan wrote. "Aamir looks so cute and younger," another commented.

"Wow, so cute. Who says he is not good at singing?" asked another fan referring to Amir’s singing skills. "The great cult film," wrote another.