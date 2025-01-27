Aamir Khan shares MAJOR UPDATE on Sitaare Zameen Par’s release and our excitement is already peaking

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The sequel to 2007 released film will be reuniting Khan with Darsheel Safary nearly after 18 years. Adding to the excitement, Khan recently confirmed that the film will be releasing this Christmas.

On the occasion of Republic Day 2025, Aamir Khan attended the special celebrations at the state of Statue of Unity in Gujarat, where he also shared updates about his upcoming projects. While speaking with ANI, the actor was asked if any of his upcoming ventures would be filmed in the state. In response to this, Khan revealed that the climax of Sitaare Zameen Par was shot in Vadodra, Gujarat.

He further revealed that the film is set to release by the end of the year and that they’re eyeing its release on Christmas later this year. “My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said.

In addition to this, the actor also talked about his connection with the state and remembered many of his father’s films were shot in Gujarat. He shared, while he was very small, he would come back and those memories were evoked during his recent visit. The actor also noted changes in Vadodra with luxurious buildings and highlighting improvement in roads significantly.

Khan stated he was probably 12 years old when he had come to the state for the first time, and a lot of changes have occurred since then. According to him, Gujarat has been closely associated with filmmaking for a long time. Noting its ‘strong connection’ to cinema, culture and art, Mr. Perfectionist expressed his interest in shooting there.

Last year, while speaking with Deadline, Khan had mentioned that they were working on the post-production and hoped to release it by the mid of 2025.

Helmed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Khan, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. The film based on the 2018 Spanish film, Champions, was announced back in October 2023.

