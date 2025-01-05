Aamir Khan takes lead like responsible father as he escorts younger son Azad from crowd; poses with older Junaid Khan in VIDEO

Aamir Khan, on multiple occasions, has mentioned that he would like to spend more time with his family and the people he loves. This also made him think of quitting acting. But thankfully, that didn’t happen. But keeping up with his resolution, he decided to step out for the weekend with his sons, actor Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Mr. Perfectionist was also seen carefully escorting his younger son amid crowd while posing with Junaid. Check it out!

On December 5, 2025, Aamir Khan performed his daddy duties and was spotted enjoying a boy’s day out with his sons, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s official Instagram handle, the PK actor can be seen happily posing with his elder son, Maharaj actor Junaid Khan.

For the casual dinner, Aamir wore a shirt gray kurta which he paired with fancy black pants and matching boots. As for the Loveyapa actor, Junaid was seen in a simple gray t-shirt paired with blue denim pants and chunky brown boots.

In another video, the Lagaan actor was spotted holding his younger son Azad’s hand tight as he escorted him amid heavy crowd. They father-son duo quickly made their way into a popular Mumbai eatery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in the sports-drama film, Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia Deshmukh. Bankrolled by Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, the film is the spiritual sequel the 2007 film, Taare Zameen Par. He will also be producing Lahore 1947, a period-action film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

As for his son Junaid, he will be next seen in Loveyapa with Khushi Kapoor after his acting debut with the OTT movie, Maharaj. The romantic-comedy film is directed by Advait Chandan and the first song titled Loveyapa Ho Gaya is already out. Backed by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, Loveyapa will be released worldwide by Zee Studios on February 7, 2025.

