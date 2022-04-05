Abhishek Bachchan on what he admires about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: She's managed to traverse difficult times

Abhishek Bachchan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Dasvi. The actor is on a promotional spree along with his leading ladies Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur. He is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film and has been giving back to back interviews. Well, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Dhoom actor spoke at length about his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and how she has been a constant support in his life and helped him tackle negativity.

Accepting the fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a constant support in his life, Abhishek Bachchan quipped that it is high time we acknowledge that women are the superior species as compared to men and they just tend to do things with a perspective. The actor revealed that Aish has been an amazing emotional support for him. He also said that his family and he have been very lucky to have her in their lives. Praising the actress further Abhishek said that the wonderful thing about having a life partner like her is she is from the business, she gets it, she knows the world. She has been through it all. So it’s nice to come home and if you had a challenging day, you know that there is somebody who gets it.

Abhishek Bachchan further said that there are times when Aishwarya recognises that he needs her support and as a partner that is a very synergetic relationship. He further said that Aish is someone who has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times in her life with utmost dignity and grace and he really admires that about her.

