Aditya Roy Kapur's beautiful moment with 'bhabhi' Vidya Balan and 'bhai' Siddharth Roy Kapur is too endearing; WATCH

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan and her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, make an adorable couple who value their privacy, keeping their personal lives out of the media spotlight. Recently, they shared a heartwarming family moment, posing alongside Siddharth's brother, Aditya Roy Kapur. It's a picture-perfect moment that's simply too precious to overlook!

A video is currently going viral on Instagram showing Vidya Balan twinning with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, in stylish denim looks, and it's absolutely charming! However, the real highlight is the actress' delightful bond with her 'devar' Aditya Roy Kapur.

The trio posed together, and Vidya and Aditya were seen sharing a lively conversation, bursting into laughter together. It's truly a beautiful and heartwarming moment!

As soon as the video went viral, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One user commented, "He has such a good rapport with his sister-in-law." Another wrote, "She looks so cute in front of them." A third chimed in, "They look like a real happy family." One more fan added, "Happy family vibes!"

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to lead the much-anticipated fantasy series Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom, created by the dynamic director duo Raj & DK. The exciting announcement came on January 31 via Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency's Instagram, where a series of pictures introduced the actor alongside the directors.

The duo expressed their excitement about working with the actor, stating that his performance embodies the strength, intensity, and quirky charm essential for the lead character. They also praised his dedication to the role, emphasizing the hard training he's undergone to bring the character to life.

The post's caption highlighted the prestigious legacy of Raj & DK, known for hits like Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, and Farzi while introducing Aditya as the star of their most ambitious project yet.

Rakt Bramhand promises an original world filled with action and fantasy, which is set to stream on Netflix. The show is directed by Tumbbad's Rahi Anil Barve and written by Sita R. Menon, with a stellar cast including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

On the other hand, Vidya Balan was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, a romantic comedy alongside Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Senthil Ramamurthy. Released on April 19, 2024, the film is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.