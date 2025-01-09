Are Aashiqui 2 co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur reuniting for a romantic film? Exciting details inside

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are one of the most popular onscreen couples in Bollywood. Their films Aashiqui 2 and Ok Jaanu showcased their magical chemistry. It has now been learned that Shraddha and Aditya might be reuniting for a romantic movie. A report suggested that the duo is coming together for Mohit Suri’s next.

According to a recent report in Filmfare, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are set to star in Mohit Suri’s next movie. The portal revealed that the film might be in the romance genre and will serve some major goals.

As per their source, the final details of the film are currently being worked out, but the actors really want to sign the project. Work on the story and screenplay is being done by Mohit Suri and his creative team. The report also suggested that an official announcement could be made in the upcoming weeks.

Shraddha and Aditya’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see them together in a movie once again. They would be extremely excited about this potential reunion.

Talking about their previous collaborations, Aashiqui 2 was a big success. The Mohit Suri directorial was loved by the audience for its love story, performances, and especially music. The songs are popular even today. In 2017, Shraddha and Aditya starred in the romantic drama Ok Jaanu. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film wasn’t received well at the box office.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have been busy with their respective projects. The actress was last seen in the horror comedy Stree 2. The cast of this Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film included Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi.

On the other hand, Aditya created headlines with his work in the crime thriller series The Night Manager. He has the film Metro In Dino in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Deva: Shahid Kapoor starrer action thriller’s trailer gets certified by CBFC; know length inside