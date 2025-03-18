Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur and more attend prayer meet of Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee passed away last week on March 14, 2025, after battling age-related ailments. He was 83. Days after his unfortunate demise, a prayer meet was organized in the late actor’s remembrance and it witnessed the attendance of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Aditya Roy Kapur among other celebrities.

On March 18, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived for the prayer meet of their close filmmaker friend, Ayan Mukerji’s father Deb Mukherjee. In a video shared by the paps, the beloved couple’s car was captured while they avoided posing for the paps.

In addition to this, Vicky Kaushal also came to the prayer meet to extend his condolences. As he stepped out of his car, he obliged the paps with folded hands.

Furthermore, Aditya Roy Kapur who collaborated with Ayan in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, was joined by his brother Siddharth Roy Kapur at the prayer meet.

In addition to this, several Bollywood celebrities including veteran actor Jeetendra, Anu Malik with his daughter, Bappi Lahiri's daughter and many others arrived to pay their condolences.

It was just a few moments back that an emotional Ayan was seen interacting with the stationed paparazzi. He politely extended his hospitality by asking them if they needed something. He was later seen seeking privacy from the paps, considering the gravity of the situation.

The Wake Up Sid director explained the shutterbugs, "Hamare liye ye bahut personal event hai, durga puja ka event nai hai (It’s a very personal event for us unlike Durga Puja). It’s very different for us today. Please aap understand karo. I hope aapko kuch mil jaye, nahin mile to (Please understand, and I hope you get something and if you don’t get anything then) I’m very sorry."

According to a report published in Zoom, Deb Mukherjee passed away on the morning of March 16, 2025. The spokesperson of the late actor informed the publication that he wasn’t keeping well for a couple of months. Soon after the news of Mukherjee’s demise surfaced, Ranbir and Alia cut short their birthday vacation and returned to the city to be with their friend.