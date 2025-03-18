7 times Aditya Roy Kapur proved why he’s everyone’s man crush with his effortless oh-so-hot looks
Aditya Roy Kapur is undeniably a fashion icon, and his wardrobe choices speak volumes. Here are seven occasions when he completely charmed his fans with his stylish looks.
Aditya Roy Kapur is a name to take note of when it comes to style. Always dressing to impress with effortless charm, he is definitely a man crush for many. Here are seven times his looks made a statement.
Aditya Roy Kapur effortlessly slayed this look, bringing out the Gen-Z in him. Layering a varsity jacket over a solid white tee, completed with dark blue denim, should be on your fashion wishlist.
Aditya owns casual fashion. While on vacation, he styled a light-colored sweatshirt over a sleeveless red puffer. Completing the look with charcoal jeans and grey canvas shoes, he looked dapper as he beat the heat with mirrored sunglasses.
Pulling off the perfect summer break look, the actor looked amazing on a yacht in one of his shows. Rocking the ultimate hot-weather style with vertical stripes over a beige palette, he completed the look with white-colored shorts.
The star never fails to impress with his style. Keeping it simple, he was snapped in a casual grey shirt paired with trendy olive green cargo pants. Giving off cool vibes, he accessorized with a cap and carried a sipper in hand.
Minimal is more, and Aditya Roy Kapur is proof of that. Bringing his A-game to the airport, he styled a dark grey T-shirt over a washed pair of blue jeans. Looking absolutely fashionable, he completed the look with casual shoes, a cap, and a backpack.
Proving that he knows his way around easy fashion, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was spotted leaving the gym after a workout. Dressed in a matching black set, he flaunted a sleeveless tank over oversized shorts. He nailed the sporty look by wearing his cap backward.
What do you think of Aditya Roy Kapur’s fashion game?
