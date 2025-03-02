Metro In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan starrer film is NOT getting pushed to 2026; here's the truth

Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino is a highly anticipated Bollywood movie. The anthology stars a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. It has already been delayed before and recent reports suggested that the film might be pushed to 2026. However, it has now been learned that this is not the truth and Metro In Dino is still releasing in 2025.

An official spokesperson from T-Series, the producers of Metro In Dino, addressed the recent rumors of the film getting postponed. The statement confirmed the film’s release for this year. It read, “On the contrary of some media reports claiming that Metro In Dino is getting pushed, we confirm the movie releasing this year in 2025.”

Earlier, a report in Times of India mentioned that it looked like Metro In Dino had been delayed once again. The portal said that the movie might not arrive before 2026 as director Anurag Basu was getting busy with his romantic film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela. But now this has been denied by the makers.

The official announcement of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s untitled project was made on February 15, 2025. The team shared the first look from this upcoming musical romance directed by Anurag Basu. In the announcement video, Kartik sported a rugged look and channeled rockstar vibes on a stage. He was seen playing a guitar and singing the song Tu Meri Zindagi Hai from the movie Aashiqui. The video also showed romantic moments between him and Sreeleela.

The movie is slated to release on Diwali 2025. It will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Thama, the next installment in the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Meanwhile, Metro In Dino is said to be a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro. The cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sensharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Anupam Kher. The romantic drama reportedly follows four different heartwarming stories of couples in the modern setting.