8 Hindi web series on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and JioHotstar inspired by international shows: The Night Manager to The Trial

The advent of digital space has given Indian filmmakers the liberty to work on diverse genres. At times, these have also been inspired by foreign works and amalgamated into Indian elements. Here's a list of some of the hand-picked web series across social media platforms that are inspired by foreign shows.

1. The Trial

Kajol's celebrated show, The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, is another legal drama series adapted from Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife. It is also streaming on JioHotstar.

2. Class

Class is an Indian Hindi-language crime drama thriller television series adapted by Ashim Ahluwalia and based on the Spanish series Elite. Exploring modern-day relationships among three working-class students, it is currently streaming on Netflix.

3. Aarya

Sushmita Sen's critically acclaimed web series, Aarya, is appreciated for the actress' impressive and intense performance. The three seasons of the action crime thriller directed by Neerja fame director Ram Madhvani is currently streaming on JioHotstar. It is adapted from the popular Dutch crime drama series Penoza.

4. The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Anil Kapoor’s The Night Manager is also inspired by an American web show of the same name. The Emmy-nominated series can be streamed on JioHotstar.

5. Criminal Justice

Advertisement

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, Criminal Justice is inspired by a popular British legal drama series by the same name. Starring Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Jackie Shroff in the key roles, it is streaming on JioHotstar.

6. Your Honor

Next on the list is SonyLIV’s crime drama, Your Honor, inspired by the Israeli web series Kvodo. It features Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Makol, Parul Gulati, and Mita Vashisht in the key roles. The series, offering thrill and suspense, has 3 seasons streaming currently.

7. The Office

The Hindi adapted version of the original BBC show, The Office, is streaming on JioHotstar and features Sayandeep Sengupta, Mukul Chadda, Mallika Dua, and more in the key roles. The show provides a hilarious dive into the nine-to-five corporate workspace.

8. Mind The Malhotras

Prime Video’s Mind the Malhotras is an Indian sitcom based on an Israeli comedy show, La Famiglia. Starring Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Denzil Smith, and more, it can be enjoyed on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Which of these is your favorite?