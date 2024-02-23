Agastya Nanda recalls turning towards religion after going through ‘bad phase of anxiety’ during The Archies

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast show, What The Hell Navya has returned with its second season. The show with her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan gives peek into several interesting revelations. This time, the latest episode also featured Navya’s brother Agastya Nanda who debuted in Bollywood last year. In the latest episode, Agastya opened up about turning towards religion after going through the ‘bad phase of anxiety’ during his debut film, The Archies.

Agastya Nanda on men discussing mental health and doing meditation

In the latest episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, Navya Naveli Nanda asked if men are open to discussing their mental health these days. In response to which, Agastya Nanda opined that it’s a ‘very personal thing’ as one can look ‘absolutely fine’ while going through a lot of issues. Jaya Bachchan expressed her belief in not just men but how in today’s world everyone is open to talk about it. She stated that she actually gets to hear more people talking about depression as ‘there is too much to deal with physically, mentally, there’s too much available, and there’s too much to choose from.’

Shedding light on the same, Agastya talked about his own experience when he went through a rough patch. “I was a really anxious person. I am saying was because I went through a really bad phase of it. Like I used to feel a lot of anxiety,” he said.

Navya Naveli Nanda revealed that Agastya meditates a lot and shedding light on the same, The Archies actor shared that according to him when one is living in the world where a lot is happening, one retorts to the thing that ‘just grounds you’. He further instated his outlook that people in their generation are more anxious owing to being habitual of getting things instantly. “We’ve lost patience and we’ve lost faith. We’ve lost faith that things will work out, or things will be okay, because we’re so used to things being certain now,” he said and his sister also agreed to him.

Agastya Nanda recalls going through anxiety during The Archies

Agastya further shared the times during his debut film, The Archies when he became ‘very religious and spiritual’ and it came very ‘naturally’ to him. He believes that it gives one something to believe in that’s beyond their control.

He further shed light on the anxiety he went through during his debut film, The Archies and how turning towards religion helped him. He said, “When I started acting, doing my first film, I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do, if I’m going to do well, if people are going to like me, if they’ll think I’m bad’. There are so many things. I did my best, and I was like, ‘God, I leave it up to you’. I have to keep faith in something beyond me. Whoever you believe in, whether it’s God, or energy, manifestations, you believe in your mother, sister, if you just pass on that burden, it relieves you.”

He further said that nonetheless, in today’s time when there are so many things that can cause anxiety or ‘exhaust’, there are platforms where one can go and seek help.

Agastya Nanda stepped into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies that also marked the acting debut of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihira Ahuja and others. The star-kid is currently gearing up for his next with Sriram Raghavan titled, Ekkis.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

