Akshay Kumar returns to Mumbai with smile after Houseful 5’s long schedule; WATCH what left him amazed at airport

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is generating buzz as he prepares for the highly anticipated film Housefull 5. Recently, the crew was shooting on a cruise, and upon returning to Mumbai, the actor seemed quite pleased after the extended shoot. At the airport, he encountered a paparazzo's cutting-edge camera, which caught his attention. Stopping to admire the device, he expressed his amazement with an impressed expression.

Akshay Kumar was recently spotted in the airport parking area after wrapping up an extensive shoot for his upcoming film Housefull 5. He was dressed in a long-sleeved graffiti t-shirt and appeared cheerful upon his return.

While being filmed, he noticed the next-gen camera held by a paparazzo, which caught his interest. The camera featured the capability to attach multiple phones for simultaneous video recording.

After examining the innovative device, Akshay turned to the photographers, making a face that clearly expressed his admiration. The video of this moment has since gone viral online.

As soon as the video was posted, fans flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user remarked, “It's like a triple camera, but with three phones and triple the lenses.” Another praised him, saying, “Our Khiladi.” A different comment read, “What a dashing man.” Yet another fan added, “Khiladi be like: kamal hai yaar.”

Earlier, the official Instagram account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the production company behind Housefull 5, shared a group photo featuring the entire ensemble cast. The image included Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Director Tarun Mansukhani was also prominently positioned in the center. The cast appeared joyful as they posed for a picture-perfect moment on the cruise. The Instagram post was captioned, “The team of #Housefull5 cruising their way to y’all. Get ready for the biggest wave full of laughter, madness, and entertainment! Coming in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

