Akshay Kumar on Khel Khel Mein's clash with ‘good friend’ John Abraham’s Vedaa: ‘Not a slash'

Bollywood is all set to see one of the biggest box office clashes in a long time. During the extended Independence Day weekend, three of the highly anticipated movies are arriving together to make it a feast for cinema lovers. This includes Akshay Kumar-led Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham’s Vedaa, and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2.

Recently while speaking to News18 Showsha Khiladi Kumar addressed the clash with his long-time associate John Abraham. Akshay who has shared the screen with John in films like Garam Masala and Desi Boyz shared, “Yes, we’ll be working again, hopefully soon. We’re very good friends. We’re close buddies. Clashes at the box office keep happening. It’s not a big deal at all. It’s just a clash and not a slash.”

This is not the first time that Akshay and John’s movies are clashing at the box office on Independence Day - a rare coincidence is being repeated this year for the third time. In 2018, Kumar’s Gold and Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate locked horns on ticket counters followed by Mission Mangal going loggerheads with Batla House on August 15. In fact, during 2019’s clash, John and Akshay even released a promotional gig urging fans to watch both of their films.

With Khel Khel Mein, Akshay will be returning to comedy after a hiatus of 5 years which saw his rough patch at the box office. Kumar’s last 10 movies straight have been box office bombs and fans have a lot of hope for the upcoming one as it’s Akshay’s forte. “I haven’t done a comedy since Housefull 4. And I do enjoy doing comedy films. Having said that, I also enjoy doing other kinds of films,” Kumar shared.

Similarly to a machine, Akshay Kumar’s box office failures don’t seem to scare him at all and the actor is looking forward to a sea of projects in his hand. The 56-year-old will be soon seen in Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Jolly LLB 3, and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 most of which are comedies. Akshay then also has Sky Force, Shankara, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat among others.

Recently, the entire team of Khel Khel Mein sat in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where the co-stars of Akshay hailed him for his comic timing. Vaani Kapoor told us that she finds comedy one of the most difficult genres to crack. “You either have it or you don’t have it. To make it effortless with all that effort that you put into it, it’s something that you need to (know how to) crack. He (Akshay) aces it, I don’t know anybody who is better at comedy than he is,” the actress added.

Adding to her thoughts, actor Aditya Seal asserted that after a hard day of work, when one wants to put on something funny and comedy, their stress is gone in no time and nobody does it better than Akshay Kumar. Khel Khel Mein also stars Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles and is a remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers.

Vedaa, on the other hand, also stars John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, this action thriller is said to be inspired by a true story.

