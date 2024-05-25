Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor are ‘proud’ of Anasuya Sengupta for winning Best Actress award at Cannes 2024

It’s safe to say that Indians took over Cannes in 2024, and how! While several big names from the fashion and entertainment industry walked the coveted red carpet of the international film festival, some milestones were also achieved.

Currently, the country is overjoyed and proud of Anasuya Sengupta, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Several Bollywood celebs also congratulated her for this amazing feat. Read on!

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and others heap praises on Anasuya Sengupta

Anasuya Sengupta is currently making headlines for creating history at Cannes 2024. She became the first Indian actor to win the Best Actress award at the Un Certain Regard segment for her role in the film The Shameless, directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov.

Soon after, many Bollywood stars took to social media to react to her historic win and shower her with congratulatory messages. Alia Bhatt penned on her IG stories, "Many many congratulations to you @cup_o_t," while Ranveer Singh wrote, "So proud. Bravo @ cup_o_t." Arjun Kapoor wasn't behind in wishing her. He shares, "This deserves to be celebrated along with the film. @ cup_o_t."

Take a look:

Actress Huma Qureshi also followed suit and posted, “Congratulations @ cup_o_t. Making us sooo proud.” Bhakshak actor Bhumi Pednekar saluted Anasuya for etching her name in history. @cup_o_t congratulations. This is (salute emoji).” Popular filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a picture of Anasuya and wrote on his Instagram stories, “Congratulations @ cup_o_t on your win at Cannes 2024. #shameless #uncertainregard #bestactress.”

Take a look:

In his post for the Best Actress winner at Cannes, Ayushmann Khurrana stated, “Anasuya super proud moment for us! Huge congratulations to you and the entire team behind ‘The Shameless.’” Others who took this opportunity to praise the star were Sayani Gupta, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Diana Penty, Sheetal Menon, Kani Kusruti, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

While talking to Hindustan Times, Anasuya Sengupta shared that she is amazed by the love that’s coming her way from India. “It makes me proud to make everyone proud,” she divulged, adding that she can’t wait to be home to celebrate this moment.

