Cannes 2024: Anasuya Sengupta becomes first Indian to win Un Certain Regard Prize for Best Actress; details inside

Anasuya Sengupta scripted history by becoming the first Indian to receive the Best Actress award in Un Certain Regard at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her performance in The Shameless. The film, written and helmed by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov, follows the story of Renuka (played by Anasuya), who escapes from a brothel in Delhi after killing a cop. The film also stars Omara Shetty in a pivotal role.

Anasuya Sengupta wins Best Actress in Un Certain Regard Prize

Taking to Instagram, Tanmay Dhania shared a heartwarming video of the winning moment. Anasuya can be seen getting emotional for her Best Actress award. In her acceptance speech, Variety quoted Anasuya as dedicating her award to the queer community and other marginalized communities around the world for bravely fighting a battle they shouldn't have to fight. She expressed, "You don’t have to be queer to fight for equality, you don’t have to be colonized to understand that colonizing is pathetic. we just need to be very, very decent human beings"

Have a look at the video here:

In an interview with The Kolkata, Anasuya recounted her reaction upon learning that her film was listed under the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes. She mentioned, "I received the news when Konstantin sent me a link to the press conference announcing the Cannes official selections. When our film's name was announced, I jumped out of the chair with ecstasy."

The 77th edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival has been quite eventful for India. Alongside Anasuya, FTII's student films Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know and Bunnyhood secured the first and third prizes respectively in the La Cinef Selection of the festival. Additionally, the first crowd funded Indian film Manthan also received a special screening at the festival after 48 years of its release.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival will conclude on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

