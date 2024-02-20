Alia Bhatt talks about watching daughter Raha grow up around animals; reveals she has ‘natural love’ for them

Alia Bhatt has long been a staunch advocate for animal welfare, dedicating herself to raising awareness through her initiatives. She is currently backing a series titled Poacher, which sheds light on the grim realities of wildlife crime. In a recent revelation, the actress shared the origins of her profound love for animals, tracing it back to her childhood. Interestingly, she mentioned that her daughter, Raha, is also growing up surrounded by animals and has developed a 'natural love' for them.

Alia Bhatt shares about daughter Raha Kapoor’s love and excitement for animals

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Alia Bhatt shared insights into her deep connection with wildlife. She articulated her belief that as children, there's an innate connection with nature, and being around animals evokes a sense of peace and serenity.

Reflecting on her observations of her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, Alia expressed, "I'm saying this firsthand literally witnessing my daughter grow up around animals and she has like a natural love and excitement around them."

Alia emphasized that as we grow older, our minds become inundated with the complexities of school, life, and human interaction, leading to a cluttered and crowded mental space. However, she pointed out the scientific explanation that when surrounded by greenery, a natural sense of calmness ensues.

Discussing her personal journey, Alia recounted how her love for animals began in childhood. Alongside her sister Shaheen Bhatt, they would rescue kittens, foster them, and either find them new homes or occasionally keep them. Alia recalled how her mother, Soni Razdan, would also become attached to the animals. She concluded by acknowledging that this affection for animals happened very inherently.

More about Alia Bhatt-backed series Poacher

The ensemble cast of Poacher features talented actors such as Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh.

This series is produced by the Oscar-winning production company QC Entertainment and is helmed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta. Alia Bhatt serves as the Executive Producer of the show.

Mark your calendars as Poacher is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 23, 2024.

