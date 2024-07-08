Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: David Beckham-Victoria Beckham to be a part of couple’s big day? Here’s what we know

The countdown for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has already begun. The couple is all set to get married on July 12. Several notable personalities are expected to attend the special day of the youngest son of Nita Ambani and billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham will also be gracing the event.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Social media is abuzz with the ongoing festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Everyone has been eyeing the guest list for the impending wedding on July 12. On the other hand, a recent report published in India Today claims that legendary former footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have also been extended an invitation to the grand wedding.

When the Ambani family hosted David Beckham on his visit to India in 2023

It is important to mention here that Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani had hosted the former footballer at their lavish Mumbai bungalow Antilia in 2023 during his three-day visit to India as part of his tour as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador.

Check out the photo of the Ambani family that also went viral on the internet-

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony

The star-studded event witnessed the presence of several celebrities from Bollywood including Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor with rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya, Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan with husband Sidharth Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit with husband Dr. Sriram Nene, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia Deshmukh and many more.

In addition to this, the Indian cricket team was honored for their big win at the T20 World Cup. An emotional Nita Ambani was seen inviting Captain Rohit Sharma, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya onstage for the honor. She also reminisced about the excitement and tension of the final match, describing how the nation watched with bated breath as the Indian team clinched victory from a nearly impossible situation.

The wedding of Anant and Radhika will be spanning for three days with three major events - Shubh Vivaah on July 12 followed by Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.

