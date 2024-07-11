Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Did the couple's festivities cost USD 320 million? Here's what we know

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations have been creating waves on social media for a long time. After grand pre-wedding celebrations, the D-Day is finally near as the couple is ready to tie the knot on July 12, 2024.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, parents of Anant have spent a mind-boggling amount of money on the wedding functions, which has now become a big topic of discussion worldwide. Of course, a wedding as lavish as this hasn't been seen by anyone before.

Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani have spent USD 320 million on Anant-Radhika's wedding celebrations

As per Daily Mail UK, a total of GBP 250 million i.e. USD 320 million have been shelled out by the Ambani family to make the wedding of their youngest son, Anant Ambani a memorable one. It all started in March when a 3-day pre-wedding celebration was organized in Jamnagar and high-profile global personalities including top Bollywood stars, sports personalities, international performers, and business personalities were invited.

Rihanna along with Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Udit Narayan, and many more artists performed. Only Rihanna was paid GBP 5 million equivalent to USD 6.5 million for a 90-minute performance.

Later, in May end, there was a 4-day pre-wedding celebration attended by 800 guests including several A-lister Bollywood stars at a luxurious cruise liner known as Celebrity Ascent. Here, the guests got an opportunity to enjoy the performances of international music artists like Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and Pitbull.

Just before the wedding, sangeet and haldi ceremonies were organized for all the special guests. In fact, the grand sangeet ceremony made headlines for the performance by Justin Bieber. Now, as the wedding date gets close, we hear that USD 9000 has been spent on each invitation and gift sent to the guests. No doubt, there have been so many videos going viral on social media where guests can't stop gushing over the luxurious invitation cards.

The cost of the wedding

The luxurious wedding is all set to happen on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, which has a capacity of 16,000 people. Following the wedding, there will be a Shubh Ashirwad ceremony on July 13 and a reception on July 14. Adele and Drake are expected to entertain the guests at the reception.

One of the biggest highlights of Jamnagar festivities was the world-class and wide variety of cuisine, so how can the actual wedding ceremony be any less? Reportedly, a total of 100 chefs will be preparing a variety of Indian and European delicacies for the guests.

Celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra has come on board to create outfits for the couple and the family. An insane amount of more than USD 12000 has been spent on each attire that will be worn by the bride, groom, and family members. Manish Malhotra along with his team has been working on the arrangements for the past year and has even signed non-disclosure agreements to avoid any detail getting leaked.

A whopping GBP 100 million i.e. USD 129 million is being spent on the wedding which is expected to be attended by the top global personalities including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Hilary Clinton, Ivanka Trump, and more including the biggest Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also expected to arrive for the celebrations.

