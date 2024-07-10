Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood website shut down because funding guy got arrested, reveals Wedding Planner

Shah Rukh Khan never let his stardom affect his simplicity, making him one of the most loved celebrities. In a new interview, Vishal Punjabi, aka The Wedding Filmer opened up about his working experience with King Khan and revealed how and why the actor's Bollywood site shut down.

Vishal also shared how the superstar used his connections to reverse the deportation for him.

Vishal Punjabi used to work for Shah Rukh Khan as creative director

On Shivani Pau’s podcast, Vishal Punjabi aka The Wedding Planner said that he first became acquainted with Shah Rukh Khan back in the 1990s, when the superstar hired him to create his personal website and later joined Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

He added that he used to work with Shah Rukh as a creative director for a decade. "I worked on a website that exploded; it won a lot of design awards. Shah Rukh, at that point, was looking for a web designer. This was around 1999, early 2000s, when there was a dot com boom. He wanted to start this Bollywood portal where you could stream music and watch his films; specialized content created by him for his fans around the world.”

Vishal further added that when he landed there, three months later, the company shut down because the guy who was funding it got arrested and the dot com thing crashed. He was about to return but SRK liked his work and told him he would move him to Red Chillies.

Shah Rukh Khan helped Vishal in reversing deportation

Vishal Punjabi was working on a Ghanaian passport and hadn’t bothered to renew his visa, hence he was deported from India and banned from returning for four years. After some years, Shah Rukh was able to use his connections to get the deportation reversed.

Vishal stated, “Shah Rukh was working on this movie called Ra.One, he was like, ‘Come work on Ra.One’. But that movie had 36 cameras, and I didn’t really like the script. I wasn’t sure about the people who were working on it… It’s two years of your life, so I decided not to. I decided to start this company instead.”

Meanwhile, The Wedding Planner aka Vishal has created wedding videos for celebrity couples such as Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, and others.

