Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia compares Anil Kapoor to 'dude' Salman Khan; says 'Best host for BB'

Rajiv Adatia rose to fame after he participated in Bigg Boss 15. He knows to speak his mind and keep opinions on his sleeve. A while ago, he took to his X handle to reveal his dissatisfaction with Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan as a host in Bigg Boss OTT 3. Well, there have been many fans of Bhaijaan who rooted for him to host the show.

Rajiv Adatia opens up on Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Rajiv Adatia took to X to mention that Salman Khan was the best host for Bigg Boss and that he is irreplaceable. He also wrote that Anil Kapoor was the only sugar coating in the show.

"Salman Khan Is Salman Khan Dude… the the best host for BB no one can take his place! He’s missed this year!! What Salman Khan would say and do Anilji is sugar coating it! #bbott3," read his tweet.

Take a look:

Rajiv's fans immediately took to the comment section to support him. One ardent fan wrote, "Salman Khan as the host of the show and feel that no one can replace him. You're also suggesting that the current host, Anil Kapoor, is being too diplomatic and sugarcoating things, whereas Salman Khan would be more direct and authentic."

When Anil Kapoor was declared host of Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Advertisement

The makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 first posted a clip that read, "Bigg Boss OTT ka naya season dekh kar sab bhool jaaoge". They gave a subtle hint that Anil Kapoor would be hosting the OTT version of the show.

Ever since the new season of the show was announced, there were reports doing roundabouts that Salman Khan would not be hosting the show, and the rumors turned out to be true. The Sultan of Bollywood could not host the show, reportedly due to his work commitments.

Anil Kapoor on replacing Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Earlier, during an interview with HT, the actor spoke about hosting the reality show after Salman. He had said, "We're all different people. So the idea is just to be yourself, use your life experiences and the kind of person you are."