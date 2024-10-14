WATCH: Suhana Khan serves major fitness goals in intense workout session ahead of King’s shoot with Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with the OTT release The Archies, is gearing up to shine on the big screen. The actress is set to star in the movie King with her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Ahead of the shoot’s kickoff, Suhana engaged in an intense workout session, which will give you major fitness goals.

Today, October 14, 2024, Suhana Khan took to Instagram and shared a video from her latest gym session. In the video, she was seen doing pull-ups, lifting weights, and other exercises in her athletic wear.

In the caption, she used the pink heart, woman lifting weights, and red ribbon emoji.

Watch the video here!

The comments section of the post was flooded with appreciation from fans. One person asked, “How have u done this pull up!!” to which Suhana replied, “was a struggle (laughing emoji).” Another person exclaimed, “Waooo you are glowing. And that pull up is insaneeeee.”

A user said, “Look at you! Glowing with strength my love! Big hugs xx” and another wrote, “Wonderful it's a secret of fitness, but very necessary for everyone, please continue.” Many others showered love using red hearts and fire emojis.

Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about Suhana Khan’s next movie, King. We recently revealed that the film is set to go on floors in January 2025 and will be shot until August or September.

A source close to the development stated, “The first schedule of King commences in Mumbai from January, followed by a marathon schedule in Europe. The makers have done multiple rounds of recce in Europe to identify virgin locations that bring scale to King.”

Earlier, we revealed that Suhana was preparing with action teams to learn several types of stunts. A source said, “Trainers of international repute are coming together to train Suhana and SRK, as King will explore a slightly raw form of action.”

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is produced by Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana, the film will also star Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma. The makers are currently targeting an Eid 2026 release.

