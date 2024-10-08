Ananya Panday has a special nickname for Ranveer Singh and we think it’s perfect; reveals what Bae and Rocky have in common 

Ananya Panday has been winning hearts with her recent performances and is admired for her honesty and fun attitude. In a new interview, the actress shared that she has a good bond with Ranveer Singh and uses a special nickname, 'ran-ran,' to address him. On the other hand, he calls Ananya by the nickname 'nan-nan' for fun.

Ananya Panday, who has had a busy work front in 2024, has been conducting back-to-back interviews as a result. Some time ago, during a promotional spree, she sat down for an interview with Gallata India. During the rapid-fire round, she was asked to share her views on Ranveer Singh's fashion and style. For the unversed, Ananya's impressive and vibrant fashion in her recent web series Call Me Bae became a huge topic of discussion among fashion influencers.

In her reply, the actress said, "I think Ranveer and Bae would fight it out because some outfits Ranveer wore in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are worn by Vir Das in Call Me Bae, like a Versace bathrobe. So, these characters like Bae and Rocky Randhawa have something in common. Ranveer, for me, is 100 in fashion."

The host further asked Ananya if she had given Ranveer Singh a special nickname and asked the actress to share it with the audience.

Ananya Panday smiled and said, "No, he just calls me nan-nan, and I call him run-run, like Ananya nan-nan and Ranveer run-run." When the audience was surprised by the nicknames, she shared that it's easy and simple to use. The actress shares a cordial bond with Ranveer, and they often praise each other on different platforms.

On the work front, Ananya received immense praise for her performance in the web series Call Me Bae. She was last seen in the thriller movie CTRL, which also opened to positive reviews. The actress will next be seen in the film Shankara.

