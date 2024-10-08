CTRL: Ananya Panday calls film ‘core memory’ and one of her ‘biggest learnings’; shares BTS pics in return for audience’s love

Ananya Panday’s movie CTRL premiered on October 4, 2024, and the actress has received a lot of praise for her performance as Nella in this cyber thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She has now shared some behind-the-scenes pictures along with a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude to the audience. Ananya also referred to the movie as a "core memory" and one of her "biggest learnings."

Today, October 8, 2024, Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of CTRL. The first slide featured a serene image of her gazing out of a window. The next photo captured director Vikramaditya Motwane with Ananya, deep in discussion about a scene. The final photo was a group shot of the entire cast and crew, highlighting the camaraderie on set.

In one picture, Ananya was seen smiling as she wore quirky headgear. There were a couple of more images from her shooting.

In the caption, Ananya wrote, “Grateful for all the love and appreciation Nella and CTRL are getting, reading everything and smiling very wide.” Addressing her director, Vikramaditya Motwane, she continued, “@motwayne you know exactly how I feel... love you toooo much and I can never thank you enough—this is a core memory and one of my biggest learnings.”

Ananya concluded by saying, “And none of this would be possible without the most amazing cast and crew. watch CTRL on @netflix_in if you haven’t already.”

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

Fans flooded the comments section with their praise for Ananya. One person said, “Lovely movie, ananya rocks and of course motwane is exceptional,” while another wrote, “Brilliant performance by beautiful Anna.”

A user stated, “Something fresh and unique,” and another comment read, “You deserve all the love.” Many others left red hearts and fire emoticons.

In CTRL, Ananya Panday portrays the character of Nella, who gives away the control of her life to an AI app. Her Call Me Bae co-star Vihaan Samat plays Joe, her boyfriend who cheats on her.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A. Menon. It is written by Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane with dialogue by Sumukhi Suresh.

CTRL is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar celebrates 44 years of his ‘home’ Dharma Productions; expresses gratitude for ‘keeping magic of movies alive’