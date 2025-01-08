Ananya Panday recalls how trolling for Liger affected her during Dream Girl 2's shoot alongside Ayushmann Khurrana; ‘I was fumbling...’

Ananya Panday’s Liger alongside Vijay Deverkonda was released back in 2022. The film not only dabbled at the box office, but the actress also faced strong reactions on the internet. The Call Me Bae actress recently revealed how trolling for the film affected her during the shoot of Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

While speaking with Filmfare, Ananya Panday revealed that she has dealt with anxiety in different ways at different stages in life. She stated when things are going great and people like her work, then voices don’t matter to her. However, even the smallest of voices can trigger her on a bad day.

She explained her point by recalling when Liger was released, despite great expectations it didn't perform well. Emphasizing the impact of its result, she remembered she had to start the shoot for Dream Girl 2 two days after the Liger’s release, but the night before that she started having inner doubts.

"I was like I don't think I can do it like I can't act maybe whatever everyone's been saying is true, and it really did affect me on set and that's never happened to me before where I was like nervous, and I was fumbling with my lines," she said.

The actress acknowledged that it's common to do several takes, but the mindset that makes one feel inadequate can reinforce that belief.

The Chand Mera Dil actress shared in general she has gotten better divulging how something may not affect her today but weeks later if she is shooting for something or having a bad day, she would start building that doubt about not being good enough.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger was released in 2022 and Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl was released in 2023.

On the professional front, Ananya has Call Me Bae 2, Chand Mera Dil and an untitled film on C. Sankaran Nair alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

