Ananya Panday Birthday: 7 times Bollywood's 'Bae' wore heart on her sleeve and was totally relatable

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The ‘Bae’ of Bollywood is celebrating her 26th birthday today, i.e. on October 30, 2024. Over the years, she has captivated audiences with her stellar screen presence in several path-breaking performances. Apart from her screen presence, it is her candid nature that resonates with fans. On her special day, let’s revisit the moments when she made us all believe that she, truly, wears her heart on her sleeves.

7 times birthday girl Ananya Panday won over the fans by just being herself

1. Ananya Panday’s iconic face-off with Farah Khan

It was earlier this year in March that Farah Khan and Ananya Panday shared a hilarious collaborative reel on Instagram. In the video, the duo was seen twinning in red outfits. In the video, as they cross each other's paths, they make quirky expressions reflecting jealousy. The iconic title track of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi can be heard playing in the background.

“When someone younger n hotter wears the same color,” the post was captioned. The video left the internet in splits with hilarious reactions from social media users.

Take a look

2. When Ananya Panday revealed that she can touch her nose with her tongue

In one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, Ananya Panday graced the comedy reality show with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The trio made an appearance to promote their debut film, Student Of The Year 2. When the show host, Kapil Sharma, asked the birthday girl about her hobbies apart from acting, in her sheer innocence the actress admitted that she could touch her nose with her tongue.

Advertisement

She went on to show with utmost pride, leaving her co-stars and audiences in surprise. Though this revelation met with strong reactions from internet users, the Call Me Bae actress was truly being herself.

3. When Ananya Panday revealed getting message from Jackie Shroff

Ananya has always been unpretentious and candid with her answers. During an interview with Tanmay Bhatt and Rohan Joshi on Netflix India, the actress shared a funny anecdote as she revealed getting a message from Jackie Shroff. However, we’re yet to figure out if the revelation was cuter or her expressions narrating the anecdote!

She said, "Can I tell what happened with me with Jackie sir? He just randomly DMed me saying 'Bhidu' and I said, 'yes sir?' and he didn't reply." When the actress didn’t get any additional response from him, intrigued by his message, she confronted him during a movie screening. In response to this, Shroff casually mentioned her, "I just wanted to tell you ke main hoon (that I'm here)," in his trademark authoritative tone.

Advertisement

3. When Ananya Panday admitted calling her partner 50–75 times

While speaking with Neha Dhupia on No Filter Neha earlier this year, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress talked about the "most unhinged" thing in a relationship. She shared that her partner didn’t pick up the phone, and she ended up "calling between 50–75 times."

Ananya was way too honest in admitting, "I have a problem. I am the kind of person who needs a problem to be solved in that minute. I don't like giving people space. It's not a good habit." The 26-year-old actress mentioned that she enjoys being dramatic.

4. When Ananya Panday stole Kartik Aaryan’s mustache

Ananya Panday shared sizzling chemistry with Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry during the movie promotions in 2019 captivated the fans. One of the videos shared by the actress on her Instagram featured the duo covering their mouth with a hand before surprising social media users with Ananya’s new look.

Advertisement

Internet users were quite elated to see Ananya’s new look, where she had stolen Kartik’s mustache. The video ended the video with the actress striking a cute wink and squinting her tongue.

Take a look

5. When Ananya Panday channeled her inner Geet and burnt her ex’s photo

During the promotion of her last film, CTRL, the actress speaking with Galatta India spoke about her way of dealing with breakups and heartbreaks. Channeling her inner Geet from Jab We Met, she shared, "I don’t do that now (burn photos of her ex), but I have done it. It’s not like I’m the only person on earth who has done this. A lot of people have. It’s a nice way to release your frustration."

6. When Ananya revealed that she ‘cringes’ at herself

We all have body image issues and moments of self-doubt. The birthday girl is not any lesser. During an interview with Humans Of Bombay, the actress admitted to cringing at herself, which she has gotten better overtime, by looking at the screen. "When I started out, even if someone was watching a video of me on their phone, I would run out of the room. Like I couldn't hear my own voice," she mentioned.

Advertisement

Which of these above-mentioned pointers made you feel birthday girl was way too relatable?

On the professional front, after basking in the immense appreciation for Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL, Ananya recently began filming for the sequel of Call Me Bae. The update about the same was shared by the actress through her social media.

In addition to this, she also has a movie based on the life of C. Sankaran Nair poised to release on March 14, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the key roles.

ALSO READ: Aditi Rao Hydari Birthday: When Rekha called Heeramandi actress and praised her Padmaavat performance; 'I am not going to say...'