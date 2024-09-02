Call Me Bae's Ananya Panday reveals she wasn't okay with 'red flag' elements in Liger's script and got them changed; 'I did voice my opinion'

Ananya Panday, who made her acting debut with Karan Johar's directorial venture, Student of the Year 2 in 2019 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya has appeared in a handful of films over her five-year career and was last seen as a lead in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in 2023. The actress recently opened up about not feeling okay with certain 'red flag' elements in the script of Liger and how the makers changed them. Ananya felt happy as she voiced her opinion.

During a new conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Ananya Panday spoke about how as Gen-Z, the actress pointed out "red flags" while reading the script of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger. Ananya discussed her working style by saying that it is her responsibility as a woman to address the elements.

"In Liger, there were a lot of things in that script where I was like, ‘Listen I am not okay saying this. As a woman, this is not correct’," Ananya recalled. The actress revealed that the makers made changes in the script and she feels happy for calling it out. "They actually did make those changes and I am really happy that I did voice my opinion at that time,” she added.

Ananya further expressed that she believes it is her responsibility as a woman to address and speak out against inappropriate elements in the script. The Liger actress also talked about standing for the right thing as a "young and Gen-Z" adult and stressed how important it is to discuss women's safety in our nation.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with India Today, Ananya Panday was quizzed about whether she has a defense mechanism to deal with the audience's criticism. The actress denied it by saying that it is a "phase" considering the kind of work that she has been doing.

Elaborating on it, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared that she is taking "risks" in her career. Ananya mentioned that the actress' self-worth depends on how people perceive or criticize her. However, the Call Me Bae star also expressed that she doesn't take criticism of her personal life seriously.

Ananya Panday made her Telugu debut with Liger in 2022. The film starred Vijay Deverakonda in dual roles of father and son- Lion Tiger Balram Agarwal and Sashwath Agarwal aka Liger, the mixed-martial arts fighter. Liger has a stammering problem in the film. Ananya was cast as his love interest, Tanya.

The 2022 sports drama also featured Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Chunky Panday, and Makarand Deshpande in crucial roles. It was Vijay's entry to Bollywood. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson made an extended cameo appearance in the movie.

After Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya appeared as herself in a special appearance in Bad Newz. She later made a voice cameo in Akshay Kumar's recently released movie, Khel Khel Mein. Her other films include Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraaiyaan, and Dream Girl 2.

Ananya Panday is awaiting the release of her debut series, Call Me Bae. The series will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, this year. Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, the series also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. After its release, Ananya will gear up for upcoming films like CTRL and Shankara in the future.

