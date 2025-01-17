Ananya Panday wishes parents Chunky Panday-Bhavana Pandey on wedding anniversary; don’t miss childhood PICS of actress and sister Rysa

Ananya Panday’s parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey are celebrating their 27th wedding anniversary. On this special occasion, the actress sent her heartwarming wishes to them by resharing Bhavana’s post. The adorable childhood pictures of Ananya and her sister Rysa Panday are absolutely unmissable.

Today, January 17, 2025, Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram and shared a series of memories with her husband Chunky Panday from over the years. The post also consisted of some childhood moments of their daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday.

Resharing her mother’s post on her Instagram Stories, Ananya wrote, “Happy anniversary parents,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. She added, “(Ugh Rysa is so cute)” with a crying emoji.

Ananya Panday’s story for her parents:

In Bhavana Pandey’s post, the first slide was a picture of her holding her husband Chunky Panday close. The next one was of the couple with their young daughters sitting in between them. There were more old and recent pictures of the couple with their kids. There was one shot from their wedding ceremony as well. In the last slide, Chunky and Bhavana were seen cutting a cake.

In the caption of the post, Bhavana wrote sweet words for her husband. It read, “27 years !!!! Nothings changed except your hairstyles!!! Love you bestie @chunkypanday.” Have a look at the post!

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s friends Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and more wished them a happy anniversary.

Meanwhile, Chunky Panday also made a special post on Instagram, sharing pictures with his wife and children. He captioned it, “Happy Happy Anniversary to the one that I Love @bhavanapandey.” Check it out!

In the comments section, Ananya hilariously said, “Always the worst pictures always.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for many exciting projects in the new year 2025. First, she will be seen in an untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. It is set to arrive in cinemas on March 14, 2025.

Ananya also has the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil and her series Call Me Bae 2 in her lineup.

