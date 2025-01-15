Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavana Pandey reveals daughter Rysa was hesitant to participate in Le Bal des Débutantes; tells how she got convinced

In December 2024, Ananya Panday’s sister, Rysa Panday, graced the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes, a debutante ball and fashion event in Paris. Their mother Bhavana Pandey has now opened up about it and revealed that Rysa was initially hesitant to participate. She also shared that after seeing Ananya’s experience, her younger daughter warmed up to the idea.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Bhavana Pandey called Le Bal des Débutantes a ‘special experience’ not just for the young girls but also their parents. She mentioned that she will always cherish seeing her daughter Rysa Panday in her beautiful outfit and look for her Le Bal debut.

The reality show star stated that Rysa was hesitant about the ball. Bhavana said, “She saw Ananya's experience and how she's still in touch with the girls she met at the ball. Rysa was excited, but also a little nervous before the event.” However, Bhavana revealed that her daughter looked very happy and confident during the dance.

Bhavana Pandey recalled Chunky Panday and Rysa’s father-daughter dance. She believed that it was a beautiful tradition and her husband enjoyed every moment. Bhavana added that it was a moment of great pride for her to see her child all grown up.

Advertisement

After the ball, Bhavana Pandey took to Instagram and shared some memorable moments from the event. There were pictures of her and her husband proudly posing with Rysa. Some snapshots captured the young girl along with other debutants. One photo that caught everyone’s attention showed Bhavana posing with Coldplay artist Chris Martin, whose daughter, Apple Martin, also made her Le Bal debut.

Meanwhile, Bhavana Pandey recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with her daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. The trio sought blessings and started the new year on an auspicious note.

ALSO READ: Navya Naveli Nanda drops photos from Rann of Kutch but gets asked typical question from her mom Shweta Bachchan; don't miss their fun banter