Angry Young Men Screening: Rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina twin in white; Agastya Nanda, Sobhita Dhulipala and more arrive

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are two acclaimed screenwriters of B-town who took the Indian film industry by storm with the power of their words. The writer duo joined hands in nearly 24 movies out of which 22 of them became blockbuster hits. But sadly, years later, they parted ways. Now, Zoya Akhtar has come up with a docuseries that gives the audience a deeper look at their partnership. But before its premiere on Prime Video, on August 20 a special star-studded screening was hosted in Mumbai on August 19.

At the screening of Angry Young Men Screening, several notable celebrities arrived. Among them was Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor. The actress came in wearing a white sweatshirt with burgundy cargo pants. She accessorized her look with a handbag and white sneakers. Kapoor went with minimal makeup and a neatly tied bun for the night. For the unversed, she stepped into the acting realm with Zoya Akhtar’s OTT movie, The Archies.

Khushi was joined by her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina. The dashing young star twinned with his alleged ladylove and came wearing a white t-shirt with black acid-washed baggy pants. Sporting black and white sneakers and his sweet smile, he posed for the paparazzi. Vedang also featured with Khushi in the same teen musical film.

Next up was actress Sobhita Dhulipala who made her first public appearance at the screening after her engagement to South star Naga Chaitanya on August 8. She was spotted wearing a blue denim jumpsuit paired with white high heels. The Monkey Man actress styled her hair messy for the event.

Along with her was actor Riteish Deshmukh who looked dapper in his casual attire. The Kakuda actor styled his blue shirt and white pants with a pair of sneakers and a white cap to keep his long hair tamed.

The men of the hour, writers Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar finally stepped into the venue for the screening of their upcoming show. While Salman Khan’s father came with his trusted group of entourage and bodyguards, veteran lyricist and Zoya and Farhan Akhtar’s father arrived hand-in-hand with his loving wife, actress Shabana Azmi.

Actor and director Kunal Kemmu also arrived to show his support to the two senior writers of the Hindi film industry. She dressed up in a green t-shirt with beige cargo pants. The Madgaon Express writer and director completed his look with a white cap and a pair of matching slippers.

Soon after, producer and actor Boney Kapoor joined the stars at the screening of Angry Young Men. Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor’s father arrived donning a brown kurta-pajama set.

A similar special screening was also hosted in the city on August 18. The event saw many B-town youngsters making their way into the venue. Among them were Salman Khan’s nephew, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son, Arhaan Khan. His cousin brother, Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev’s son Nirvan Khan also joined.

The Tiger 3 star’s niece Farrey actress Alizeh Agnihotri made a stylish entry. Showing her support for Salim-Javed, she wore a customized t-shirt on top of a satin slip dress. The young stars were joined by Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and fashionista Uorfi Javed. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan also made a dapper entry to the event.

