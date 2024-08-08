Who Is Sobhita Dhulipala? Meet Ponniyin Selvan actress who is all set to tie the knot with Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are engaged. The couple's engagement ceremony took place today, August 8, at Chaitanya's residence in Hyderabad and was attended by their loved ones. While Sobhita is an established actress who has carved her niche in both Hindi and South Indian film industry, not many are aware that she first gained recognition for partaking in the Femina Miss India pageant. Continue reading to know more about the prominent actress.

Sobhita grew up in Visakhapatnam, where she was raised in a Telugu family. Her father, Venugopal Rao, worked as an engineer in the Merchant Navy, while her mother, Santha Rao, was a primary school teacher. Sobhita also has a sister named Samantha and she works as a radiologist.

At the age of sixteen, Sobhita moved to Mumbai to pursue her education. She further attended the H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. There she studied corporate law. Alongside her academic pursuits, she trained in classical dance forms, specifically Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.

Sobhita's journey in the world of beauty pageants began when a college friend encouraged her to audition for the Femina Miss India competition. Initially, she aimed to clear just the first round to prove her capabilities to her peers. However, she not only succeeded but was crowned Femina Miss India Earth 2013 and represented India at the Miss Earth pageant, where she won several sub-titles, including Miss Photogenic and Miss Talent.

Sobhita Dhulipala made her acting debut in Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Her performance earned her critical acclaim and a nomination for Best Supporting Performance at the festival.

Her breakthrough role came with the Amazon Prime series Made in Heaven, where she played Tara Khanna, a wedding planner. She starred in the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

In 2024, Sobhita expanded her horizons by making her American film debut in Monkey Man, directed by Dev Patel.

Meanwhile, Sobhita has been in the public eye for her relationships, notably rumored to be dating actor Naga Chaitanya since mid-2022. However, the couple has finally made it official by exchanging rings in a hush hush ceremony.

